Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,835 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 181,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.80. 483,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,011. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at $716,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.