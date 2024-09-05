Journey Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,682 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.04. 886,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,635,909. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

