Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.3% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $288.23. 287,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,491,096. The firm has a market cap of $207.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

