Journey Advisory Group LLC Has $22.47 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.7% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 75,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.78, for a total value of $64,997,497.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,793,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,178,955,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $22.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $923.77. The company had a trading volume of 787,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,424. The firm has a market cap of $877.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $895.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

