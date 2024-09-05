Journey Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.03% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.46. The stock had a trading volume of 26,879 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $518.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

