Journey Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,192 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,278,000. Wealth Forward LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,003,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,501,000.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. 26,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.88.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

