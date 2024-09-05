Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,785 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Journey Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,351,499. The firm has a market cap of $162.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

