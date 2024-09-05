JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,060 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 429,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 272,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,800. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

