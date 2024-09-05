Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 3.6% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.29. 181,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $416.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

