KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Down 5.2% in August

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 465,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,203.5 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF opened at $72.40 on Thursday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21.
About KBC Group
