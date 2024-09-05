KickToken (KICK) One Day Volume Tops $2.63

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2.63 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,244.19 or 0.99912927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007881 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.011572 USD and is down -11.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $4.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

