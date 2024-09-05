Kingspan Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1686 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. 7,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

