Kingspan Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1686 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Kingspan Group Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.00. 7,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.38. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $99.85.
About Kingspan Group
