Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.87 EPS.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $475.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 713.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.