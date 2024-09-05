KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $4.31 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 682.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,330 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after buying an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,526,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,899. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.