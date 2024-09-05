KOK Price Reaches $0.0010 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 74% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. KOK has a total market cap of $487,715.86 and $139,245.78 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008354 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,613.18 or 1.00071295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00083059 USD and is up 15.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $110,231.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

