Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.31

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 5621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke KPN will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

