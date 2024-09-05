Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires New Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $74.07. 1,662,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,588,980. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

