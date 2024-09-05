Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 4,070 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $38,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,164,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $821,900,000 after buying an additional 12,220,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after buying an additional 10,882,873 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $250,312,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $173,325,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,390,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,423,385. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

