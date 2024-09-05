Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $29,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,581. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $165.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

