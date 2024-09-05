Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.3% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $119,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $31.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $915.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,438. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $869.80 billion, a PE ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $895.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $826.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total value of $118,885,932.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,869,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,605,032. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.