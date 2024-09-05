Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $15,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,265,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,353,000 after buying an additional 395,099 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,609,000 after buying an additional 219,629 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,308,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,922,000 after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,162,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,210,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 659,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after buying an additional 289,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WMS. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.89. 121,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.32 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

