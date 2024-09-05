Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.23% of TransMedics Group worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.44.

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $652,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $1,223,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,059.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock valued at $9,551,089 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMDX stock traded down $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 805,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,676. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.84. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -417.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

