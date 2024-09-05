Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $18.73 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $804.02. The company had a trading volume of 889,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,447. The firm has a market cap of $317.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $935.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

