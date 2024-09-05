Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 426 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,382,996. The company has a market cap of $150.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

