Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 52 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded down $52.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,747.15. 84,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,416. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,782.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,699.13. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,055.48.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

