Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,728 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $44,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,747,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,088,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $308.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

