Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD) Insider Mark Stowell Acquires 3,000,000 Shares

Kula Gold Limited (ASX:KGD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stowell purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,000.00 ($18,367.35).
Kula Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
About Kula Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kula Gold
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why the Recent Drop in Palantir Could Be a Perfect Buying Moment
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Agilent Technologies Thrives From the Forever Chemicals Crackdown
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How Starbucks and Airbnb Fit Buffett’s Winning Stock Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Kula Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kula Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.