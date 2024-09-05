L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $236.47 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.36 and its 200-day moving average is $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,122 shares of company stock worth $7,612,739. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.