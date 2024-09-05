Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$340.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.8 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.480 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 67,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.84. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.60 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

