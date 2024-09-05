Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 305,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 523,259 shares.The stock last traded at $8.28 and had previously closed at $7.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $564.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

