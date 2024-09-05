Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 1,345 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,792,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,578,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,604,582.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,263 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,109 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

PNC stock opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $185.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $160.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

