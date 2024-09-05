Lauren Williams Acquires 5,000 Shares of Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1 – Get Free Report) insider Lauren Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.13 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of A$45,640.00 ($31,047.62).
Megaport Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.30.
About Megaport
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Megaport
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.