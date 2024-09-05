Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.49). The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.02) per share.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 152.95% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

