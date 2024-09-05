Leerink Partnrs Upgrades 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Strong-Buy

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on 10x Genomics

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,881,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.