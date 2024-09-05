LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of TREE opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $731.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

