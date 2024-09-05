Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,997 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $171,034,000 after buying an additional 164,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 756,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,143 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 242,882 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.