Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities researchers at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Lifecore Biomedical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Down 3.4 %

LFCR stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Lifecore Biomedical has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $127.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 515.12% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Lifecore Biomedical by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,283,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 373,516 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,366,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 173,623 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 300,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifecore Biomedical by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 259,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 138,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

