Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $44.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,253,278 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,231,684.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00342786 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
