Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 2.5% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $566.82. 164,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

