Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Lessened by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $574.78 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $578.73. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.31 and a 200-day moving average of $476.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

