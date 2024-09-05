Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $570.27

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $570.27 and last traded at $568.15, with a volume of 8279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $568.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $520.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.95. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HTLF Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.