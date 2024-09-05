Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Ann E. Berman Sells 1,087 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $88,460.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $406,737.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of Loews stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. Loews Co. has a one year low of $61.29 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Loews by 244.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

