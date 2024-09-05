Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after purchasing an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,884,000 after purchasing an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $337,463,000 after purchasing an additional 194,070 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $243.11. The stock had a trading volume of 376,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,993. The stock has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

