Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 64,701 put options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 44,843 put options.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,260,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551,410. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.52%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

