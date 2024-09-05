LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of LUXHP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247. LuxUrban Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01.
LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LuxUrban Hotels
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for LuxUrban Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LuxUrban Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.