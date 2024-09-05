M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.00

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.81), with a volume of 5107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a market cap of £27.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,661.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 202.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

