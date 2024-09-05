Mad River Investors Sells 10,700 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Mad River Investors reduced its position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Associated Capital Group accounts for about 1.2% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mad River Investors owned approximately 0.24% of Associated Capital Group worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

AC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 2,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 246.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

