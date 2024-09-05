Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 87.58% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.