Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $7.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.11.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 35.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 278,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 72,316 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
Marqeta Stock Performance
Marqeta stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. Marqeta has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.36.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
