Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Marriott International worth $148,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.94. 584,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,976. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

